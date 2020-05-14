Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurora Cannabis Says Q3 Net Revenue Is Up As CEO Touts 'Cost Savings'

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2020 5:24pm   Comments
Share:
Aurora Cannabis Says Q3 Net Revenue Is Up As CEO Touts 'Cost Savings'

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Thursday that net revenue in its fiscal third quarter rose 18% quarter-over-quarter. 

The Edmonton, Canada-based company touted net revenue of $78.4 million, excluding provisions of $2.9 million. That's an increase of 18% over the prior quarter.

Net revenue for consumer cannabis was $41.5 million — a 24% increase over the prior quarter.

"I am incredibly proud of the Aurora team for working through these challenging times in order to maintain uninterrupted operations at all of our production facilities and ensure we continue to meet the needs of our patients and consumers," Michael Singer, executive chairman and interim CEO of Aurora, said in a statement.

"I am also pleased that our third quarter 2020 financial results were in-line with our expectations, and that we remain firmly on track with the cost-savings and capex goals we detailed during our business transformation plan in February 2020."

Capital expenditures including intangible assets were approximately $73.7 million.

The cash used in the third quarter decreased by over $118 million from the previous quarter and is expected to fall further in coming quarters, according to Aurora. 

Production was reported to reach 36,207 kilograms, with a reduced cost of production from 88 cents per gram to 85 cents per gram. 

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-time termination costs associated with Aurora's "business transformation plan," was a loss of $45.9 million in third quarter, an improvement of $34.4 million from the prior quarter adjusted EBITDA of $80.3 million.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 14, 2020
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2020
Cantor Fitzgerald Says Aurora Cannabis Sell-Off Creates Entry Point
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 12, 2020
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings cannabis industryCannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.55
0.2
+ 2.4%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.29
0.0586
+ 1.39%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.09
0.14
+ 1.28%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$285.04
3.55
+ 1.26%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all