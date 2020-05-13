Green Point Expands Internationally With Colombian Seeds License

Florida hemp company Green Point Research has been granted a Colombian license for seed import, export, and commercialization supporting its international expansion.

The company applied for this license in early 2019, it allows GPR to commercialize hemp seed in Colombia benefiting U.S. farmers by reducing overall production costs.

“The ability to expand the company’s international footprint with the addition of Colombia’s approved license allows us scale operations to lower production costs so that we can better serve the American farmer," David Hasenauer, CEO of Green Point Research, told Benzinga.

Additionally, GPR has also applied for still-pending genetic certification licensure for non-psychoactive cannabis cultivation and derivate product manufacturing.

"Hemp production is at a crucial step in its lifecycle," said Felipe Robayo, Director of South American Operations at Green Point Research LatAM. "Similar to our experiences in the coffee market, lower-cost inputs allow greater revenue generation for our farmers, and hemp is heading in the same direction. We continue to grow our genetic material aiming to fully understand the plant's capability and utilize that information to scale production. Green Point Research's forward-thinking will have a positive impact in this market."