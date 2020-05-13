Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Green Point Expands Internationally With Colombian Seeds License

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2020 4:06pm   Comments
Share:
Green Point Expands Internationally With Colombian Seeds License

Florida hemp company Green Point Research has been granted a Colombian license for seed import, export, and commercialization supporting its international expansion.

The company applied for this license in early 2019, it allows GPR to commercialize hemp seed in Colombia benefiting U.S. farmers by reducing overall production costs.

“The ability to expand the company’s international footprint with the addition of Colombia’s approved license allows us scale operations to lower production costs so that we can better serve the American farmer," David Hasenauer, CEO of Green Point Research, told Benzinga.

Additionally, GPR has also applied for still-pending genetic certification licensure for non-psychoactive cannabis cultivation and derivate product manufacturing.

"Hemp production is at a crucial step in its lifecycle," said Felipe Robayo, Director of South American Operations at Green Point Research LatAM. "Similar to our experiences in the coffee market, lower-cost inputs allow greater revenue generation for our farmers, and hemp is heading in the same direction. We continue to grow our genetic material aiming to fully understand the plant's capability and utilize that information to scale production. Green Point Research's forward-thinking will have a positive impact in this market."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Colombia Green Point License SeedsCannabis News Markets

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.85
-0.7
- 6.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.23
-0.2643
- 5.88%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.33
-0.425
- 4.86%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$279.80
-6.7497
- 2.36%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all