Benzinga's Patrick Lane To Discuss Cannabis, Live On Brazil's Folha TV

Wednesday, May 13, at 4:00 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. Brasilia and Buenos Aires time, Patrick Lane, Senior Vice President at dynamic financial media, events and technology company Benzinga, will be interviewed live on TV Folha. The channel belongs to Folha de Sao Paulo, one of the largest media outlets in Brazil, published of one of the top two newspapers by circulation in that country.

The media outlet organized four panels spread over two days, each made up of various specialists. Each one will cover a specific aspect of the cannabis theme.

In the first iteration the segment on “Health and Business” featured Benzinga Cannabis managing director and El Planteo CEO Javier Hasse; José Bacellar, founder and CEO of VerdeMed, a Canadian cannabis company; and Dr. Paula Dell’Stella, one of the first Brazilian women to prescribe medical cannabis.

The second panel on regulation was made up of Paulo Teixeira, Senator Mara Gabrilli, and lawyers Rodrigo Mesquita and Cristiane Taddeo.

This Wednesday’s segments will focus on:

New business, with:

Marcelo Grecco, founder and CEO of The Green Hub;

Daniel Jordão, founder and CEO of the Sechat Cannabis website;

Dr. Pedro Pietro, founder of a cannabis clinic in Brazil.

Investments and the capital market, with:

George Waschmman CEO of digital capital funds;

Patrick Lane;

José Bacellar.

“Very timely of Folha TV to be discussing the merits of legitimate cannabis business in a Brazilian market ripe for legalization and how those businesses are continuing to scale in an unforgiving COVID-19 climate,” said Lane.

Interested parties can tune into the broadcast on TV Folha's YouTube channel starting at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Find more information about the event in the column, Cannabis Inc., by Valeria França, in Folha de S. Paulo.

“The fact that a medium of the reach and relevance of Folha de Sao Paulo decides to organize a panel on cannabis to broadcast live on Folha TV shows the level at which cannabis has really become mainstream. It is a pride to participate in an event of this magnitude, ” said Hasse about the broadcast.

Bacellar added, “Brazil is on the verge of a major market change: Congress will vote and pass legislation regulating growth, extraction, distribution, commercializations and exports of Medicinal Cannabis, including both CBD and THC products.”

Watch the first iteration of the live brocast below:

Image via Folha.