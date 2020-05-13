Vodka And Cannabis Brand Ignite International Hires A New CFO

Ignite International Brands Ltd. (CSE:BILZ)(OTCQX: BILZF) announced Wednesday it has appointed a new chief financial officer.

The announcement comes on the heels of news that its current CFO Edoardo Mattei resigned from the company on Friday.

The name of the newly hired CFO remains undisclosed. Ignite confirmed just a few details, including a start date of June 8, 2020, and that the new hire is a professional accountant who has worked with Fortune 500 enterprises.

Prior to this role, the new CFO served as a chief financial officer in the beverage market.

Ignite’s VP of Finance and Corporate Controller Carrie Magee will take over the everyday responsibilities of the CFO until the new one joins the company.

Ignite's Big Year

This year, the producer of CBD oil tinctures, topicals, pet products, and vape devices has been making several strategic moves.

In January, Ignite launched a new product division dubbed Ignite Beverages, expanding its portfolio of apparel, CBD, and THC products.

A month later, at an "Angels & Devils" celebration, the company’s co-founder – Dan Bilzerian - introduced Ignite Vodka.

The company has also teamed up with Circle K convenience store chain earlier this year, which resulted in the launching of 10 CBD products in more than 400 Circle K locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Prior to this, Ignite made public that his partnership with Bō Vaping, an e-cigarette provider, yielded more CBD products to hit shelves, including a rechargeable vape pen system as well as Blood Orange and Tropical Fruit CBD pods.