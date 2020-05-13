Mary's Tails Pet Product Suite Now Available In 122 PetSmart Stores

Mary's Tails CBD pet line is now available in select PetSmart stores. According to a Wednesday press release, this is the first hemp extract brand to be featured at PetSmart.

Mary's Tails' line of six CBD products for both cats and dogs will be introduced to 122 stores across Colorado, Indiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Additional stores are expected to launch by summer.

"Our exciting partnership with PetSmart makes the Mary's Tails product suite even more accessible to pet parents, allowing them to provide their dogs and cats with the daily wellness benefits of hemp-derived CBD," Mary's Brands' VP of Pet Sales Luke Mullins said in a statement.

Mary's Brands is a hemp extract producer, providing CBD-infused products to both pets and humans for over four years. Besides Mary's Tails, it also features other brands, including Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Methods.

Moreover, it's not the only Denver-based company that decided to expand its operations to the CBD pet market, estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2025.

Pure Harvest Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: PHCG) announced Friday, it has introduced a new subsidiary – named Wild Pet Blends – intended to produce CBD blend in the form of pet supplements and chews.

"PetSmart continues to build a world-class shopping experience through merchandising, product selection, and service," stated PetSmart Vice President Tim Milano. "We evaluated numerous CBD pet brands and selected Mary's Tails to be the first CBD brand to be on shelf."

Mary's Tails products are known for its transparency and quality, considering they are subject to detailed internal and external lab testing. As such, they are a solution for PetSmart customers looking for quality hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD, Milano said.