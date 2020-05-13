Exclusive: Cannabis Delivery Company Dutchie Partners With Hypur On Digital Payments

Dutchie, a company operating an online cannabis marketplace offering home deliveries, recently started processing Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) payments in Canada. Now, the Oregon-based company is launching a payments option for U.S. customers.

Dutchie is officially partnering with Hypur Inc., Benzinga has learned. The offering provides U.S. cannabis customers with a contactless, digital payments solution for curbside pickups, in-store orders and deliveries.

One of America’s top brands, Caliva, had started offering this same service, which even allows for in-app tipping, in early April.

Dutchie, a company backed by Snoop Dogg’s Casa Verde Capital, Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures and Gron Ventures, now joins this elite club of companies offering contactless payments for cannabis in the U.S.

A formal announcement is expected later Wednesday.

Tyler Beuerlein, Chief Revenue Officer at Hypur, told Benzinga the partnership had been in the works for a while, but had been accelerated by COVID-19 and an increased need for safe, cashless and contactless payment options.

“COVID-19 has only accelerated the inevitable as it relates to the cannabis industry utilizing technology to provide modern and convenient ordering and payment options that customers expect and businesses need to thrive,” he said.

Ross Lipson, co-founder and CEO at Dutchie, explained that this partnership furthers the company’s goal to keep its clients both satisfied and safe.

“We believe in a model that powers the retailer and provides consumers with a modern experience and choices to buy thousands of products from their favorite businesses online. Through our partnership with Hypur, retailers and consumers will now have a modern purchasing experience that is safe, convenient, and reduces the industry’s reliance on cash,” he said.

