Canopy Growth Execs Exit Cannabis Company

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2020 7:06am   Comments
Dave Bignioni and Andre Fernandez, CCO and COO respectively, have exited Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) (TSE: WEED).

Smith Falls, Canada-based Canopy hired an executive search company to play the role on an interim basis and help the company find the necessary replacements.

Bigioni supervised a team of up to 300 people in charge of digital marketing, learning and development, information and analysis of consumer sales and creativity.

Fernandez, meanwhile, assumed his COO position in 2016. He was responsible for executing the company's operational strategy, the recently-deleted Canpoy biography stated that his role was "to build a world-class globally integrated supply chain that would scale and innovate quickly to deliver comprehensive value to customers and shareholders."

It should be noted that in January, David Klein took the reins of the company as CEO and moved quickly to institute a number of significant changes.

“For a long time, Canopy has prioritized doing things first, but going forward, we’ll be focused on doing things the best in the markets and in the product formats that show the greatest promise,” Klein said.

Andre Fernandez Dave Bignioni

