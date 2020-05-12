Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Driven Deliveries To Acquire Mozen, Expands Products Portfolio And Distribution
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2020 12:36pm   Comments
Share:
Driven Deliveries To Acquire Mozen, Expands Products Portfolio And Distribution

Cannabis delivery company Driven Deliveries Inc. (OTCQB: DRVDannounced Tuesday it has agreed to buy Mozen Inc. The stock transaction is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2020.

The company acquired the Californian cannabis lifestyle brand after a year of retailing Mozen products via its online retail divisions, Ganjarunner and Budee.

The acquisition of Budee, which took place two months ago, is anticipated to secure it $7.7 million in online sales.

Mozen's current offer consists of 4 disposable vaporizers, including Power UpSeize the Day, Rest and Chill, and Good Night. It targets professionals in their thirties, forties, and early fifties, who haven't been active users.

"The simplicity of the product positioning and packaging is unique and very well received by consumers," Driven CEO Christian Schenk said in a statement. "Disposable vape pens is the 4th highest volume category on our menus."

The Los Angeles-based company intends to boost its distribution and product sectors to reach the cannabis market across the country.

Mozen's President Mark Davis said they are thrilled to unite with Driven and enrich their brand with innovative products.

"We have always believed that a best-in-class delivery platform is the preferred method for adult professionals, parents and active retirees to purchase cannabis," added Davis.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRVD)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 11, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 7, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 6, 2020
House Of Saka Cannabis Wines Now Available Across California Via Driven Deliveries
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 29, 2020
Benzinga Unveils 2020 Virtual Events Calendar
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry Christian SchenkCannabis M&A News Small Business

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.64
0.1418
+ 3.15%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.89
0.18
+ 2.07%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.89
0.1746
+ 1.49%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.68
0.06
+ 0.02%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all