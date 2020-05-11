Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NewLeaf Brands Taps Mydecine Founder To Be COO, Oversee Psychedelics
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2020 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
NewLeaf Brands Taps Mydecine Founder To Be COO, Oversee Psychedelics

Cannabis development company NewLeaf Brands Inc. (CSE: NLB) (OTC: NLBIFannounced Monday it has named Damon Michaels as its new chief operations officer.

Michaels sharpened his management skills while working in Ebbu, a Colorado-based cannabis researcher, for over three years.  

He started off with administering the company's everyday operations, including the supervision of production, R&D, HR, compliance, etc.

Michaels demonstrated his guidance skills in the area of business strategy, marketing, and development, providing the company with tools to develop consistent products.

Following the Ebbu's $429 million acquisition by Canopy Growth in 2018, he served in the company management's team.

At the time, his primary focus was on the advancing medicinal mushroom market. He co-founded Mydecine Group., a Colorado-based company exploiting mushrooms and fungi for medicinal purposes.

Last month, NewLeaf Brands disclosed its attention toward acquiring Mydecine, that way, expanding to the psychedelics space.

"I've known and worked with Damon for several years in various capacities in the cannabis industry and always knew how incredibly sharp he is. Whatever Damon steps into, he goes in 110%," said NewLeaf Brands Inc.'s CEO Joshua Bartch, citing Michaels' "wild success." 

"When I caught wind that Damon was working on something in the Mycology space, I knew I had to be involved," Bartch added.

At his new position at the NewLeaf Brands, Michaels will manage the day to day operations, and oversee the mycology segment.

Michaels believes there's a considerable opportunity for utilizing fungi, aside from medicinal psychedelic research and manufacture of non-psychedelic products.

"Mydecine is poised to be a global fungi leader, especially with our amazing team dynamic and the help from collaborative efforts of others who share the same passion," Michaels said.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NLBIF)

NewLeaf Expands To Oregon, Acquires 37.5% Of Trellis Holdings
'Psyched': MindMed Acquires Rights For LSD Research, NewLeaf Brands To Purchase Mushroom Company
The Week In Cannabis: Charlotte Figi's Passing, Epidiolex's De-Scheduling, Stocks Up And More
TeaLief Maker To Acquire Medicinal Mushroom Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Damon Michaels Mushrooms psychedelicsCannabis News Movers & Shakers Management General

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.51
-0.0574
- 1.26%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$293.69
1.18
+ 0.4%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.76
0.0199
+ 0.23%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.79
-0.0134
- 0.11%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all