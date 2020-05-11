Market Overview

Curaleaf Partners With Mango Cannabis In The Oklahoma Market
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2020 1:51pm   Comments
Curaleaf Partners With Mango Cannabis In The Oklahoma Market

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) has inked a distribution deal with Mango Cannabis.

The Massachusetts cannabis operator is parterning with two Mango dispensaries in Oklahoma.

Initially, Edmonton and Tulsa-based dispensaries will offer Curaleaf's Select brand products, including the 1g Elite cartridge, followed by Elite Live and few other new THC products.

Besides its debut in Oklahoma, the brand acquired by the company three months ago retails in seven other states, including Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, and Maryland.  

"We are excited to launch our Select brand in Oklahoma through our partnership with Mango Cannabis, a trusted dispensary in the state," said Curaleaf's President Joe Bayern in a prepared statement.

The company aims to expand its brand in nine additional states in which it currently operates.

By teaming up with Oklahoma's top medical cannabis dispensary, Curaleaf is expanding to the medical marijuana market, added Bayern.

Mango Cannabis’ store manager Rebeka Tucker shared the enthusiasm pinpointing Select as a "standout product" and that they are in anticipation of how their patients will respond to it.

The year started off well for Curaleaf, as it witnessed a series of acquisitions, including the purchase of BlueKudu and the Acres Cannabis assets, as well as Connecticut expansion via three Arrow Alternative Care dispensaries.

By obtaining Acres Cannabis, the company expanded its assets by two cultivation facilities, two processing sites, and two Las Vegas-based dispensaries.

Curaleaf shares were trading 5.7% higher at $4.75 at the time of publication Monday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

