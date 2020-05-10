Watch The Video About Parenting In Quarantine This Cannabis Wine Company Made For Mother's Day
The House of Saka partnered with the respected content marketing firm Slay Agency, out of San Francisco, to produce a 4.5 minute short video highlighting moms in the cannabis industry and what their experience has been parenting during quarantine.
This video tribute for Mother's Day took the place of a planned brunch that was to be held in the hills of Napa Valley, but had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.