Donnelly Group's Hobo Cannabis Company To Open Its 3rd Ontario Store
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 08, 2020 1:19pm   Comments
Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis Hobo Cannabis Company said Friday it has launched its ninth retail store.

The newly opened 3,000-square-foot space in Timmins, Ontario, is part of the company's overall plan to expand its footprint in the province by opening 15 new retail locations.

The Vancouver-based chain, which is owned by lounge and pub operator Jeff Donnelly, intends to stimulate economic growth and reduce unemployment in the local region by creating job positions in sales, fulfillment, and management.

Donnelly's eponymous firm, Donnelly Group, first got into the cannabis industry last year via the Hobo brand. This year, the firm's chain of watering holes closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

Hobo, meanwhile, continues to expand.

"In less than two months, we've opened three stores in Ontario," stated Donnelly Group Vice President Harrison Stoker. "We're now looking to keep building our Timmins Mount Joy store team and to provide Canadians with continued access to their favourite cannabis brands and products, of course, while keeping their health and safety top of mind."

Given the current health situation (Covid-19) in the country, the Timmins store will offer only curbside pick-up and delivery for now.

A month ago, Hobo announced an introduction of the same-day contactless home delivery in Ottawa, providing its customers with access to the company's products via its online ordering system.

On Tuesday, the company reported it had initiated the next-day, contactless delivery service in Ontario's capital.

Prior to these innovations, Hobo utilized Click & Collect service in both Ontario and British Columbia.

Photo courtesy of Hobo Cannabis

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

cannabis industry Coronavirus Covid-19

