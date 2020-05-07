Colombia To Export Cannabis Seeds (100K Of Them) To The US For The First Time Ever

Article by El Planteo’s Lola Sasturain.

On Thursday, a Colombian-Canadian company announced that it will be the first to export cannabis seeds from Colombia to the United States. The feat corresponds to Avicanna Inc (TSX: AVCN) (OTC: AVCNF) and arises from the need for countries producing legal cannabis to have hemp seeds in the middle of the winter cycle.

Through its subsidiary in Colombia, Santa Marta Golden Hemp, Avicanna will export a batch of 100,000 seeds to Denver, Colorado. Management says this will be the first of several export batches.

The seeds were produced in the township of Bonda, Magdalena, a small rural areas in the Colombian Caribbean region. The process promoted the development of the area, employing more than 60 local people over a six-month period.

“This milestone materializes years of work by the Avicanna team in developing the best genetics. We’ve worked in tandem with Colombian authorities to generate the appropriate standards to guarantee traceability,” said Lucas Nosiglia, president for Avicanna LatAm. “This will undoubtedly be a catalyst for the reactivation of the Colombian economy in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and paves the way for the leadership position that Colombia will have in coming years in this growing industry.”

The measure had the full support of the ICA and the Colombian Ministries of Agriculture and Justice.

Photo: cannabis seeds on the Santa Marta Golden Hemp site. By Javier Hasse.

