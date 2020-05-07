Four Things CBD Is Not

By Stephanie Johnson.

With CBD being the hit of the market, many are doing what they can to get a piece of the popular pie. Everywhere you look there are shops and brands popping up. Just as quickly is the release of opinions and information. It can often seem as though copy on the market is seeping out of every crevice of the internet.

The problem is, not everyone involved in the industry is in it for the right reasons. Being able to differentiate between what is correct (or even functionally accurate) information from the inflamed sales pitch is often difficult for new consumers.

With myriad opinions on what CBD is, I thought it would be a good idea to talk about what CBD isn’t.

CBD is not marijuana

Often painted with a broad brush of misinformation, many are fearful that CBD and the “scary” marijuana (societal terminology) are the same. They are not. CBD is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found inside both plants in the cannabis category. Both low THC hemp (federally legal) and high THC “marijuana” (legal in select states and with varied restrictions) have the CBD (Cannabidiol) compound in them.

I liken it to when I was serving in the United States Navy, way back when George Bush (senior) was President. We had a common saying: “You can fit a boat into a ship but you can’t fit a ship into a boat.” While CBD fits inside of the whole plant (like one piece of a giant puzzle), the whole plant isn’t inside that little, amazing cannabinoid.

CBD is extracted from the plants for the manufactured products that you can find all around you. If you’re in a legal state (where high THC is legal), CBD products can be found that had origins in either plant. In other states, CBD products must be made from low THC hemp.

CBD is not a cure-all

This is one of the things that I see happen on the internet, and it drives me a little bit (quite) batty. Why? Because it’s a lie. It’s patently false. There is absolutely zero possibility that one compound in the natural world will fix every potential issue that comes down the pike. There are too many variables in human beings, our issues and constitutions to be able to make such a claim. It’s scientifically impossible and, frankly, irresponsible to say.

CBD will not provide results for everyone and it won’t work in the same way for each and every person. While many studies have shown great possibilities for certain issues and symptoms, to say it “will cure” an issue is not correct. Any brand out there utilizing the terms “cure” or making medical claims to it (i.e. that it fixes issues like insomnia and anxiety), is not helping the confusion. Additionally, they are not acting in regulatory compliance by saying so. If you’re a new consumer and you see these terms being stated, that’s a red flag worth questioning.

Brands who act in integrity and whole compliance will be careful to not make patented or finite statements toward the compound that cannot be, or haven’t been, proven.

CBD is not FDA approved

This is a big one as I’ve personally witnessed people asking brands on social media if they’re “FDA approved like XYZ other brand”. No, it’s not, and neither is the one your touting.

As of today, the only FDA approved CBD-based product is Epidiolex which is sequestered to be only utilized for two specific forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

If anyone is selling CBD-based goods that aren’t Epidiolex, and they’re touting that they’re “FDA approved”, that is absolutely false. This would be another red flag for those consumers new to the space.

The FDA is clear on what they believe cannot be said or done with CBD, at this time, and it’s a good idea to be informed. Not only are CBD products not FDA approved, they cannot be labeled a dietary supplement. As the organization states on their website, “some CBD products are being marketed with unproven medical claims and are of unknown quality”, and the consumer must be awake and aware.

CBD is not for everyone

As all things aren’t for all people, the same is true for CBD. Different biological makeups, genetics and medical histories abound in the human population. What different bodies need or utilize will vary just as humans vary. A product’s popularity is not equal to its viability.

One person in your circle may go on tangents about how they’ve found it to be “life changing”, but that will not equal your life being changed in the same way.

Some may try CBD and find they have no results. Others may find topicals are the magical answer for them while there’s a group who swear by tinctures. The variations in testimonials are just as far and wide as there are differences in the human population.

As my mama used to say – what’s good for the goose is not always good for the gander.

The industry is still evolving…

The main takeaway that I try to share with those who I talk with is that the industry is still evolving. Right now, we’re watching the plant compound version of the dot com craze. As when everyone got into e-commerce (and e-everything) to get their piece of that popularity pie, there was quite a pop in the early 2000’s and only those who had a great foundation have survived.

Unless and until we get around to opening up federal legalization, in order to facilitate the comprehensive study and understanding of the entire genus of these plants, the consumer will have to continue to self-advocate and dive deep into their research.

As with any wellness initiative, it is always good practice to research and understand where the products are coming from, how they’re manufactured and how they’re tested for compliance. Also, be sure to chat with your physician if you’re considering CBD products. They may have some thoughts based upon your current physical state, medical history and any medications you may currently be utilizing.

Be wary of those companies who are not transparent or forthcoming with who they are and where your product originated. Be wary of any medical claims or any talk of being approved by a government body that any manufacturer is making.

By taking the time to investigate, you – the consumer – can feel more powerful in your decision-making process and more comfortable in your final decisions.

Stephanie Johnson is a writer, researcher, and content creation professional in Texas who writes about multiple subjects including CBD, Hemp, Wellness, Beauty and Breast Cancer Survivorship. She spends her days executing quality content and research for The Skyline Agency – a forward thinking branding and marketing firm which specializes in areas of lifestyle, wellness, food, beverage and cannabis-based products.

