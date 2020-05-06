Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rachael And Megan Rapinoe's Mendi Co. Launches New Cannabis Tinctures
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 06, 2020 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
Rachael And Megan Rapinoe's Mendi Co. Launches New Cannabis Tinctures

Mendi, the cannabis company co-founded by soccer-star siblings Rachael Rapinoe and Megan Rapinoe, has launched a new line of hemp-derived tinctures: the AM & PM Tinctures.

The new products are sold together. The oil-based tincture set comes with one tincture for the morning and one for the evening.

The AM drops aim to give consumers focus, while the PM drops help with sleeping, muscle recovery and healthy digestion.

In addition, the concentration of the oils enables a lot to be packed into one dose, a company representative explained. With proprietary blends of terpenes found in non-cannabis plants like black peppercorn, basil and lemon, athletes can compete with peace of mind. For immediate relief and fast absorption, sublingual (under-the-tongue) application is best, they say.

See Also: Megan Rapinoe: An Advocate Of All Things Progressive

Rachael Rapinoe, who currently serves as CEO at Mendi, told Benzinga adding tinctures to their line is an "essential component" to building a holistic suite of recovery products for athletes.

"Tinctures might be the most versatile player on the team," Rapinoe said. "Our day and night blends bring in an array of terpenes and whole plant elements that truly keep you either refreshed and focused, or calm and relaxed. These are game-changers.”

Y lee sobre Megan Rapinoe en Español en El Planteo.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Medi Co. Megan Rapinoe Mendi Rachael RapinoeCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.77
-0.055
- 0.47%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.60
0.0007
+ 0.02%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$286.13
-0.02
- 0.01%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.63
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all