Rachael And Megan Rapinoe's Mendi Co. Launches New Cannabis Tinctures

Mendi, the cannabis company co-founded by soccer-star siblings Rachael Rapinoe and Megan Rapinoe, has launched a new line of hemp-derived tinctures: the AM & PM Tinctures.

The new products are sold together. The oil-based tincture set comes with one tincture for the morning and one for the evening.

The AM drops aim to give consumers focus, while the PM drops help with sleeping, muscle recovery and healthy digestion.

In addition, the concentration of the oils enables a lot to be packed into one dose, a company representative explained. With proprietary blends of terpenes found in non-cannabis plants like black peppercorn, basil and lemon, athletes can compete with peace of mind. For immediate relief and fast absorption, sublingual (under-the-tongue) application is best, they say.

Rachael Rapinoe, who currently serves as CEO at Mendi, told Benzinga adding tinctures to their line is an "essential component" to building a holistic suite of recovery products for athletes.

"Tinctures might be the most versatile player on the team," Rapinoe said. "Our day and night blends bring in an array of terpenes and whole plant elements that truly keep you either refreshed and focused, or calm and relaxed. These are game-changers.”

