Rubicon Organics To Obtain Medical Cannabis Sales License, Expand Capacities

Canadian cannabis producer Rubicon Organics (OTCQX: ROMJF) announced Wednesday it has obtained a medical sales license to sell its products directly to customers.

The Vancouver-based company has earned Health Canada’s approval for expansion of its indoor and outdoor cultivation and processing space on its 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

This year, Rubicon will launch out-of-doors cannabis cultivation and expand its organic Delta facility by adding 11 acres of growing area.

The company also got a green light to boost its processing capacities by building 5,000 square feet of additional space.

“I am excited to have a new dimension to our organic certified, licensed Delta Facility, and to be able to grow our extensive genetic library outdoors," Rubicon Organics CEO Jesse McConnell said in a statement. "Our expanded production capacity with our newly licensed outdoor grow is the next milestone that will allow Rubicon Organics to offer a broader portfolio of cannabis products."

The company is certified for the cultivation and processing of certified organic cannabis through its subsidiary, Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc.

Currently, it utilizes its 125,000 sq. Ft. hybrid greenhouse yielding 11, 000 kg of organic cannabis annually.

In April, Rubicon Organics teamed up with Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. and Ontario Cannabis Store to provide Ontario customers with its certified organic flower brand, Simply Bare Organic.