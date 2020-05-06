Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rubicon Organics To Obtain Medical Cannabis Sales License, Expand Capacities
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2020 2:28pm   Comments
Share:
Rubicon Organics To Obtain Medical Cannabis Sales License, Expand Capacities

Canadian cannabis producer Rubicon Organics (OTCQX: ROMJFannounced Wednesday it has obtained a medical sales license to sell its products directly to customers.

The Vancouver-based company has earned Health Canada’s approval for expansion of its indoor and outdoor cultivation and processing space on its 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

This year, Rubicon will launch out-of-doors cannabis cultivation and expand its organic Delta facility by adding 11 acres of growing area. 

The company also got a green light to boost its processing capacities by building 5,000 square feet of additional space.

“I am excited to have a new dimension to our organic certified, licensed Delta Facility, and to be able to grow our extensive genetic library outdoors," Rubicon Organics CEO Jesse McConnell said in a statement. "Our expanded production capacity with our newly licensed outdoor grow is the next milestone that will allow Rubicon Organics to offer a broader portfolio of cannabis products."

The company is certified for the cultivation and processing of certified organic cannabis through its subsidiary, Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc.

Currently, it utilizes its 125,000 sq. Ft. hybrid greenhouse yielding 11, 000 kg of organic cannabis annually.

 In April, Rubicon Organics teamed up with Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. and Ontario Cannabis Store to provide Ontario customers with its certified organic flower brand, Simply Bare Organic.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROMJF)

Data: Capital Raises And M&A Very Slow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industryCannabis Government News Regulations Entrepreneurship Small Business General

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.77
-0.055
- 0.47%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.60
0.0007
+ 0.02%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$286.13
-0.02
- 0.01%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.63
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all