New Cannabis Products: Hash Pre-Rolls, Sleep Products, A Cream And Drops

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

CALIHASH’s Pre-Rolls

Calihash, a Los Angeles-based hashish maker, launched a selection of pre-rolls made with premium California cannabis flower infused with select CWE Calihash strains to deliver one of the highest terpene cannabinoid profile pre-rolls available on the market. All Calihash pre-rolls deliver a clean, natural and slow smoke experience unlike regular flower pre-rolls which last 25-30% longer. This slow smoke helps consumers enjoy the flavor more calmly and offers a more rationed cannabinoid intake.

“Our whole philosophy at Calihash is to find a price point and quality point that not only resembles the traditional hash that everybody loves, but is also affordable to consumers," CEO Michael Domecq told Benzinga. "Our approach from the beginning was to start off with that in mind. By all means, we have in the pipeline a line of fresh frozen hash that will be our more ‘upscale’ line for the more experienced hash user, but to begin penetrating the market and educating consumers in the US, we want to ensure that the products we are offering are accessible, as with the Calihash pre-rolls.

"Ultimately, we want hash to become more ubiquitous in the market here and really help users understand its benefits, whether that be for medicinal or recreational purpose and our line of pre-rolls is the perfect stepping stone to help achieve this."

Slumber’s Dreamsicle Dropper

Slumber CBN, a Colorado-based natural sleep-aid products maker, launched the Slumber Dreamsicle Dropper, a powerful natural sleep-aid derived from CBN.

CBN is a non-psychoactive, non-intoxicating cannabinoid also found in hemp plants that is known to promote better sleep, have powerful antibacterial effects, and can help strengthen and balance your immune system. Slumber uses organically grown hemp sourced from their home in Colorado to formulate their original broad-spectrum, terpene enhanced CBN isolate. All products are legal for sale in all 50 states.

“Studies show that one-third of us do need help falling asleep or staying asleep," Rich Barnes, founder of Slumber, told Benzinga. "Combining the lack of deep sleep with our current state of weakening immune systems, we knew that creating a CBN product was exactly what the health and wellness industry needed right now. We created Slumber so consumers could now have a safe, all-natural alternative to pharmaceutical sleep-aids while receiving the additional health benefits of CBN.”

FOCL’s CBD Drops And Relief Cream

FOCL, a plant-powered wellness company, released a line of CBD Drops (available in 300 and 1000mg) and its FOCL Relief Cream.

“After struggling with health issues at a relatively young age, I was tired of products that promised relief, but didn’t deliver. I created FOCL because I strongly believe in the power of CBD and plant-based ingredients to help us live healthier lives. It’s our mission is to support common problems related to focus, stress, sleep, pain and immunity using plant-powered ingredients,” Ken Lawson, FOCL founder and CEO, told Benzinga.

“I also understand how important it is to know what you’re putting in your body, where it came from and why. FOCL is committed to quality, transparency and results. That’s why I’m so excited to share our new FOCL Relief Cream and 1000mg CBD Drops. They are truly incredible high-quality products that we are very proud of and are already getting rave reviews. There’s nothing better than helping people feel better. At FOCL, that’s the fuel that keeps us going strong.”