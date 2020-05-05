Harmony Dispensary Joins Veteran Advocate Leo Bridgewater On New Branded Strain

New Jersey-based medical cannabis dispensary Harmony Dispensary recently announced the release of a cannabis strain named after prominent cannabis advocate, entrepreneur and retired Army Specialist Leo Bridgewater.

Harmony said it chose to honor the vocal advocate for Bridgewater’s commitment to advancing medical cannabis legislation in the U.S.

What To Know

The strain, Bridge H20, came to fruition through a collaboration between Harmony and Bridgewater, making a cultivar with specific conditions that he and other veterans often experience.

The strain took a year to create. The result was a cultivar with four pronounced terpenes, beta caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene and humulene.

Bridge H20 is a 70% indica, 30% sativa hybrid.

Why It Matters

Harmony Director of Cultivation, Adam Johnstone, said the company wanted to work with Bridgewater once they felt his "bold and positive energy."

"We knew we had to honor him as a veteran and cannabis advocate by collaborating with him on his very own strain," he said.

The veteran, activist and entrepreneur got involved in cannabis after three tours of duty in the Army, as well as serving as a former Defense Department contractor in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The tolls of war, including seeing friends take their own lives, inspired Bridgewater to advocate for medicine that provided him and others relief.

Bridgewater called the experience with Harmony, “the ultimate industry nod,” adding, "It’s an honor to have created a strain that combines specific terpenes catered to veterans.”

Bridge H20 is now available through Harmony Dispensary.

