HERBL To Distribute Select Branded Cannabis Products Exclusively In California
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2020 8:59pm   Comments
Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF) announced Monday a partnership with HERBL, one of California’s largest cannabis distributors and supply chain solutions companies.

According to the agreement, HERBL to be the exclusive distributor of Select branded products in California.

Mark Russ, senior vice president of sales at Curaleaf told Benzinga, that this partnership will bring the Select brand to more than 850 licensed dispensaries and delivery partners across the state of California.

“We just launched our new enhanced live resin product, Select Elite Live, and we’re looking forward to introducing this product to even more dispensary doors, patients and consumers across the state.”

Adding to these comments, Mike Beaudry, founder and CEO of HERBL recognized the brand value of Select.

“We look forward to rolling Select's products out to our network of more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensee, while simultaneously creating efficiencies for their business by utilizing our team, technology, and infrastructure,” he said.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: HERL SelectCannabis News Markets

