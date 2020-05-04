New Cannabis Products: A Healthier Alternative To Lean, A Billy Ray Cyrus Collab, And A Hemp Cream

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Saucey Farms and Extracts’ Lean

Saucey Farms and Extracts has unveiled Saucey Lean, a product that seeks to serve as a healthier alternative to lean without the addictive qualities and fatal side-effects that come from the concoction of codeine cough syrup, soda and hard candy. The cannabis-infused beverage is made from organically grown, slow-cured and premium-grade cannabis extract and can be sipped straight or mixed with other beverage options.

“Having lost so many great talents in music and entertainment to lean – and with everything going on in this world – our hope is that Saucey Lean can provide consumers with a new and safer way to reduce anxiety and feel good,” said Saucey Farms and Extracts founder Alex Todd.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1.

Lowell’s Midnight Special

Lowell Herb Co. released the Midnight Special limited edition black pack featuring a blend curated by two-time GRAMMY winning and multi-platinum selling recording artist Billy Ray Cyrus. Midnight Special became available for delivery or pick up from all Sweet Flower retail locations Friday, April 17

To celebrate the “Higher Together: Sessions from Home” live streamed event from Weedmaps on 4/20, Cyrus collaborated with Lowell Herb Co. to create the Midnight Special black pack.

“We’ve been fortunate to know the Cyrus family for some time now, Miley has been an early supporter of the Lowell brand. We have so much love and respect for their open acceptance of cannabis. The effort to normalize the cannabis plant is still underway, and every person who helps shed a light on the benefits of the plant is helping to destigmatize it,” said Lowell Herb Co. CEO David Elias.

YOOFORIC’s New Hemp Cream

CanaFarma has launched a new hemp oil infused cream under its YOOFORIC brand.

The YOOFORIC Hemp Oil Infused Cream for Joint & Muscle support contains premium ingredients that target inflammation, chronic joint and muscle soreness. Its light aromatic botanical blend is designed to help soothe tired muscles and joints on contact. The creamy gel-like texture is light and airy, and the cream absorbs at the dermis level without leaving a greasy residue.

“An estimated 1.5 billion people experience pain daily, worldwide. Considering the important scientific and clinical research demonstrating the benefits of whole hemp plant compounds in relation to the body’s endocannabinoid system, we felt it was our duty to make this healthy joint and muscle support option available to our loyal customer base. Additionally, our cream also targets pain by incorporating a trusted ingredient listed by the FDA,” CanaFarma Hemp CEO David Lonsdale told Benzinga.

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photos courtesy of the respective companies. Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.