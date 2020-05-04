Creating In-House Solutions To Cannabis Testing With GemmaCert

On April 24, 2020, Benzinga hosted its first-ever Virtual Deal Room, an exclusive gathering connecting cannabis companies and institutional investors. Among the attendees was GemmaCert.

Established in 2015, GemmaCert has developed and now sells a portable and instant analyzer for hemp and cannabis potency. This in-house solution to laboratory testing has taken the growing pains out of cannabis testing.

“We came up with the GemmaCert solution. It’s a device which was designed from day one to be used by everyone and anyone outside of the laboratory ecosystem,” said Guy Setton, CEO & co-founder of GemmaCert. “It’s quick, you’re getting results in under 5 minutes. You’re getting reliable results in real-time.”

In navigating business during COVID-19, GemmaCert is moving forward with confidence during these times of uncertainty.

Setton noted that GemmaCert started off the year on a high, with Q1 being a strong quarter for the company. As the company continues to move forward during this time, they are looking to raise capital by June 1st.

“The money will be used to primarily drive sales, but some of it will also go into product innovation and the development of partnerships, as well as, team compensation.”

The company is expected to be cash-flow positive during 2021, after only having their first year of sales in 2019.

Having started their research in 2015, GemmaCert has collected over 250,000 analytical readings for cannabis and hemp flowers from North America, Europe, and Israel while adhering to the strictest ISO 17025 quality standards in the laboratory.

The GemmaCert device combines three different technologies: spectrometry, image analysis, and machine learning. As 25% of cannabis and hemp businesses seek in-house testing, the market for an in-house testing solution is likely to expand as the industry grows, as well as, the need the more data.

Later this year there will be a launch for the German pharmacy channel — 19,000 pharmacies are allowed to sell cannabis. According to regulations, they must test the cannabis before they sell it, and right now GemmaCert is the best fit to meet this need. Therefore, GemmaCert should capture significant market share within the next 12-24 months.

Looking forward, the two main strategic markets for GemmaCert will be North America (specifically the U.S.) and Europe.

“Our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities by setting the standard of cannabis quality.”

To learn more about GemmaCert and its mission, click here.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash