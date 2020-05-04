Market Overview

Former Navy Capital CCO Jeff Schultz To Work With Cannabis Law Firm Feuerstein Kulick

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2020 9:15pm   Comments
Cannabis-focused law firm Feuerstein Kulick has tapped Jeff Schultz, former Navy Capital general counsel and chief compliance officer, to be a partner.

Schultz has advised on all regulatory matters, including legal, compliance, operational, and risk issues. He brings with him specific expertise in fund structuring, SEC compliance, and operational matters.

Schultz will continue to advise Navy as the company's external general counsel. 

"As a client and a friend, we've known Jeff and have admired his legal acumen for years," Dave Feuerstein, Feuerstein Kulick's co-managing partner, said. "Jeff has deep experience within the investment management industry and understands the full range of issues that funds face daily in fund structuring, compliance, capital raising, risk management and other areas. His first-hand perspective as in-house counsel provides a unique and valuable perspective that allows him to provide real-world advice and practical solutions to the complex issues faced by investment funds and investors in the cannabis industry."

Schultz praised Feuerstein Kulick for its "distinguished track record" as a legal adviser to cannabis industry operators and investors.

"While at Navy Capital, I have had the opportunity to work with a number of Feuerstein Kulick attorneys as a client, and when considering a return to private practice, I knew it would be a natural fit," Schultz said. "I look forward to working with the firm's clients to achieve their goals, especially my colleagues at Navy Capital as their external general counsel."

Schultz received J.D. from Cardozo School of Law and B.A. from the University of Michigan. 

Photo courtesy of Feuerstein Kulick

Posted-In: Feuerstein KulickCannabis News Movers & Shakers Legal Management Markets General

