Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics industry news stories for the week of April 27th – May 3rd, 2020.

10. Champignon Brands to Headline Virtual Psychedelics Conference + Chart Update

Champignon Selected as Headline Partner for Prohibition Partners’ Virtual Psychedelics Symposium

Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) (OTCQB: SHRMF) (FRA: 496) announced that it was selected as the headline partner for the Prohibition Partners LIVE ‘PSYCH: The Psychedelics Symposium‘ set to take place in June 2020. PSYCH is an event designed to bring together key figures and investors that are at the forefront of the emerging Psychedelics sector.

9. VIDEO: TCI Interviews Brad Rogers, CEO of Super State Operator Red White & Bloom

Rogers Shares His Thoughts on the Cannabis Industry as Well as His Vision for RWB Ahead of the Company’s Highly-Anticipated IPO

TCI host Alyssa Boston (Miss Universe Canada + Cannabis Crusader) recently sat down with Brad Rogers, CEO of Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB | IPO May 2020). During the interview, Brad discusses a variety of topics including:

Meaning of ‘Super State Operator’

RWB’s Strategy Behind Staying Private Until Now

Assessment of the Market and Top MSOs Like Trulieve (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF)

Revenue Opportunities (USA v CDN)

What Investors Can Expect from RWB Moving Forward in 2020 + Much More…

8. Silicon Valley Billionaire Peter Thiel Backs Psychedelics Firm ATAI in $24 Million Funding Round

ATAI is Said to Be Working Towards an IPO, Which Could Take Place Within the Next 12 Months

A new group of renowned investors led by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel took a position in Psychedelics startup ATAI Life Sciences. ATAI says it plans to use the proceeds from its $24 million convertible note financing to explore the effects of Psychedelic Medicine on mental health.

7. How to Understand CBD Lingo

Today, CBD is on Everyone’s Lips, Dominating the Conversation on Medical Cannabis

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-euphoric cannabinoid found in both hemp and high-THC cannabis. Knowing the difference between broad-spectrum, full-spectrum and isolate — as well as CBD oil and hemp seed oil — can help you choose the products that are right for you.

6. UK Psychedelics Firm Secures $80 Million to Ramp Up Study of Magic Mushrooms on Depression

In 2018, Compass Received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its Psilocybin Therapy

Compass Pathways, a UK-based Psychedelics company focused on mental health care, recently announced the successful close of its $80 million Series B funding round. The firm says it plans to use the capital infusion to expand the development of its Psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression program.

5. CIBC Reduces Cannabis Sales Forecast for 2020

Prior to the Coronavirus Pandemic, CIBC Had Initially Estimated Cannabis Sales to Hit $3.4 Billion

One of Canada’s main banking subsidiaries, CIBC Capital Markets, has reduced its adult-use cannabis forecast for 2020 to $2.5 billion. The predicted decrease in recreational cannabis sales stems from a slow roll-out of retail stores in several significant provinces, in addition to the closing of store locations across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

4. What You Need to Know About MindMed’s Bad LSD Trip ‘Off-Switch’

The Company Announced it Has Discovered and Filed a Patent Application for a Neutralizing Agent Intended to Stop the Effects of LSD

Psychedelic pharmaceutical company MindMed (NEO: MMED) (OTCQB: MMEDF) (FRA: BGHM) says it found an off-switch to end a bad LSD trip.

3. Trump Admin Could Let Researchers Study Marijuana Dispensary Products, Scientist Argues After DOJ Memo Released

They Want Lawmakers’ Help Pressuring the Trump Administration to Take Advantage of a Process They Say Would Not Necessarily Violate International Treaties

A scientist in a case that forced the release of a previously “secret” Justice Department document about federally authorized marijuana research this week is now calling on Congress to urge administrative action to more rapidly expand studies into the therapeutic potential of cannabis.

2. Hollister Biosciences Closes Acquisition of Psychedelics Company AlphaMind

The AlphaMind Acquisition is a Milestone Moment for the Rapidly Ascending Cannabis Company

Hollister Biosciences (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRA: HOB) announced on Thursday the close of its acquisition of AlphaMind Brands, following the recently signed definitive agreement. With the transformational deal now complete, Hollister has officially diversified into the flourishing world of Psychedelics.

1. Investors are Jumping Into Psychedelics After Learning Hard Lessons in the Cannabis Industry

Some Insiders Say the Psychedelics Industry Could Be as Much as $5 Billion Annually

Research suggests that psychedelics are catching on. The psychedelic sector is going to be one of the drivers of the collective recovery from the current economic malaise around the world, according to Richard Skaife, a venture capitalist with The Conscious Fund.

