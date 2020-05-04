Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic stock news stories for the week of April 27th – May 3rd, 2020.

10. Red White & Bloom Closes Highly Anticipated Tidal Royalty Merger

U.S. Super State Operator Red White & Bloom Completed its Long-Awaited Merger with Tidal Royalty

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RLTY.U) (OTC: TDRYF) (RWB, formerly, Tidal Royalty Corp.) announced the completion of its previously announced business combination with MichiCann Medical Inc. d/b/a/ Red White & Bloom (MichiCann) pursuant to the terms of the Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement dated March 12, 2020. Red White & Bloom expects to commence trading on the CSE under the new ticker symbol ‘RWB’ by the end of May 2020.

9. SHRM Stock Soars as Champignon Reports Ketamine Deal with Major Pharmacy Chain

Champignon Also Announced the Successful Close of its Acquisition of Psychedelics Clinic Operator AltMed

Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) (OTCQB: SHRMF) (FRA: 496) announced it has a new deal in place with a major Canadian pharmacy chain that will see the company’s Ketamine products dispensed throughout the pharmacy’s network. Shares of SHRM stock recently experienced a major technical breakout, 2 days after TCI alerted readers that a breakout was likely imminent.

8. Is Innovative Industrial Properties the Best Pot Stock to Buy Right Now?

Pot Stocks Are Largely Having a Terrible 2020 — But IIPR Stock is Holding its Own

Cannabis stocks aren’t for all investors as the group can be volatile and risky. But for those who want exposure to the sector, a great stock to consider buying now is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (FRA: 1IK), a cannabis-focused real estate investment trust (REIT).

7. What You Need to Know About MindMed’s Bad LSD Trip ‘Off-Switch’

The Company Announced it Has Discovered and Filed a Patent Application for a Neutralizing Agent Intended to Stop the Effects of LSD

Psychedelic pharmaceutical company MindMed (NEO: MMED) (OTCQB: MMEDF) (FRA: BGHM) says it found an off-switch to end a bad LSD trip.

6. Raymond James Downgrades Cronos Group

Raymond James Analyst Rahul Sarugaser Has Reevaluated His Stance on Canadian Cannabis LP Cronos Group

In an update to clients, Sarugaser dropped his rating on Cronos Group (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) (FRA: 7CI) from “Outperform 2” to “Market Perform 3” while cutting his target price from $10.50 to $6.50.

5. VIDEO: TCI Interviews Brad Rogers, CEO of Super State Operator Red White & Bloom

Rogers Shares His Thoughts on the Cannabis Industry as Well as His Vision for RWB Ahead of the Company’s Highly-Anticipated IPO

TCI host Alyssa Boston (Miss Universe Canada + Cannabis Crusader) recently sat down with Brad Rogers, CEO of Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB | IPO May 2020). During the interview, Brad discusses a variety of topics including:

Meaning of ‘Super State Operator’

RWB’s Strategy Behind Staying Private Until Now

Assessment of the Market and Top MSOs Like Trulieve (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF)

Revenue Opportunities (USA v CDN)

What Investors Can Expect from RWB Moving Forward in 2020 + Much More…

4. Champignon Brands to Headline Virtual Psychedelics Conference + Bullish SHRM Chart Update

Champignon Selected as Headline Partner for Prohibition Partners’ Virtual Psychedelics Symposium

Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) (OTCQB: SHRMF) (FRA: 496) announced that it was selected as the headline partner for the Prohibition Partners LIVE ‘PSYCH: The Psychedelics Symposium‘ set to take place in June 2020. SHRM stock has been experiencing bullish price action and could be set for another major breakout.

3. This is the Top Marijuana Stock to Buy in May

This U.S. MSO is Generating About Two-Thirds of its Sales from High-Margin Derivatives and Looks to Be Close to Recurring Profitability

For those looking to get their feet wet in the marijuana industry or perhaps angling to add to an existing cannabis portfolio, U.S. multi-state operator (MSO) Green Thumb (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) (FRA: R9U2) is a company worth taking a closer look at.

2. Hollister Biosciences Closes Acquisition of Psychedelics Company AlphaMind

The AlphaMind Acquisition is a Milestone Moment for the Rapidly Ascending Cannabis Company

Hollister Biosciences (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRA: HOB) announced on Thursday the close of its acquisition of AlphaMind Brands, following the recently signed definitive agreement. With the transformational deal now complete, Hollister has officially diversified into the flourishing world of Psychedelics.

1. Canopy Growth Surges 12% on $245 Million Constellation Investment Boost

If Constellation Exercise All its Remaining Warrants and Full Conversion of Notes, it Would Own Over 55% of Canopy Growth

U.S. listed shares in Canadian licensed producer (LP) Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (FRA: 11L1) surged 12% in Friday’s after-hours trading on the news that Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) (FRA: CB1A) exercised almost 19 million warrants to purchase CGC shares.

