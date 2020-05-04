Nextleaf Solutions Expands Cannabinoid IP In Europe

Canadian-based CBD and THC extraction company Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (OTC: OILFF)(CSE: OILS) expanded its intellectual property (IP) collection with the issuance of new patents.

What Happened

The recently issued patents expand Nextleaf's portfolio, which includes 24 additional issuances, with 60 currently pending.

The patents concern the company's cannabinoid post-extraction technology, which are "key" in achieving long-term IP and commercial goals — especially in Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Nextleaf added that the patents mirror a 2019 decision in the U.S. The European patents represent the company's plan of first filing proprietary paperwork in the U.S. before doing the same in markets it determines will be viable players within the next 20 years.

What's Next

Nextleaf expects 2020 to be a year of accelerated growth, thanks to the launch of its industrial extraction plant.

Growth potential is also being bolstered by 25 metric tons of cannabis biomass contracted through its Nextleaf Labs brand.

