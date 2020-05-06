4 Highly Speculative Micro-Cap Stocks To Have On Your Radar

The stock market has taken investors on a roller coaster ride in 2020 thanks to COVID-19. But there are opportunities out there. Here are four highly speculative over-the-counter micro-cap stocks that are worth watching for their growth potential.

Hemp Inc

An industrial hemp play with bi-coastal processing centers, Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP) is a way to gain exposure to the hemp industry. Hemp farmers are weathering the coronavirus crisis better than most segments of the hard-hit agriculture industry with fewer supply chain disruptions. Demand is strong and growing, with the market projected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2019 to $26.6 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate of 34% according to a report from MarketsandMarkets.

KushCo Holdings, Inc.

KushCo (OTCQX: KSHB) is another hemp play. The company is facing headwinds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it launched its hemp trading segment in November. Prior to the outbreak, the company expected the segment to add $25 million in revenue during 2020. Though that seems unlikely now, revenues could recover whenever we get past this pandemic.

PCTL Ltd

PCTL Ltd (OTC: PCTL) focuses its business on acquiring, developing, and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. Its business model lies in acquiring and holding rights to innovative products and technologies, and the company is rapidly expanding its portfolio, including a recent exclusive partnership agreement with the UK's National Health Service company (NHS) along with increased interest from hospitals in New York.

HyperSolar, Inc.

We might be dealing with a lot of uncertainty these days but there is one thing that we know for sure: the future is green. If we want to have a future, the only way forward is turning to sustainable resources. HyperSolar, Inc. (OTC: HYSR) is a developer of a breakthrough low-cost technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water—including wastewater and seawater. The company recently executed a Technical Services Agreement with engineering giant Fluor in preparation for a future pilot plant. The company is also working on projects with China's Suzhou GH New Energy Co. on making final modifications to solar cells needed to make Gen 1 hydrogen production panels.

