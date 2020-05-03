10 Cannabis Books To Enjoy During Social Distancing

By GoldLeaf's Alfonso Colasuonno, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Since its emergence in Wuhan, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the globe.



China was brought to a standstill. Italy and Iran are in the midst of mass outbreaks. Cases in Spain, Germany, and France are soaring. Within the U.S., confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in all fifty states.

Vulnerable populations are at severe risk of death. Large gatherings have been banned. Hospitals and nursing homes are not admitting visitors. Only essential personnel are reporting to physical work locations.

Unfortunately, this is the new normal.

To flatten COVID-19's curve, public health experts recommend we all practice social distancing.

Hopefully, you and your loved ones will not contract coronavirus, and boredom will be among the biggest challenges you'll have to face during this pandemic.

10 Enjoyable Cannabis-Related Books

With engaging in outdoor activities an extremely ill-advised idea, now is a perfect time to catch up on your reading. We've compiled a list of ten of our favorite cannabis-related books if you need some respite from the current dystopic conditions.

Hilarious and informative read on the history of cannabis’ transformation from “demon weed” to its currently rapid mainstreaming within American society.



An assortment of avant-garde poets/wanderers travel across Mexico in a ‘75 Impala and fund Lee Harvey Oswald, their literary magazine, by selling cannabis to students and fellow artists.



The captivating story of how the star of The Blair Witch Project left the glitz of Hollywood behind to begin her new life as a grower in the pioneering years after California legalized medicinal cannabis.



Chase Insteadman, an ex-child actor engaged to an astronaut suffering from cancer, has his world upturned after a chance meeting with Perkus Tooth, a former Rolling Stone reporter with a penchant for top-shelf cannabis, and Oona Laszlo, a sarcastic ghostwriter.



What better person to teach you how to be a respectful, thoughtful, and responsible consumer of cannabis than the great-great granddaughter of renowned etiquette expert Emily Post?



Felix Nasmyth and his buddies are set to earn 500,000 tax-free dollars in exchange for harvesting just a single crop of Cannabis sativa; however, their path to riches backfires amidst a series of unforeseen errors in this novel by award-winning author T.C. Boyle.



If you haven’t caught The Marijuana-Logues live, then reading this hilarious book of off-color cannabis humor is the next best thing.



Find out what happens when two siblings who run a clandestine cannabis operation discover a corpse on their property in this razor-sharp cowritten murder mystery novel.



When a low-level cannabis dealer and his aimless friend find a bag filled with cash from a drug deal gone awry, they become targeted by an assortment of unsavory characters in this ode to 1970s blaxploitation flicks.



Complete with recipes, history, facts, and trivia, this light-hearted book has a little something for everyone who enjoys cannabis.

