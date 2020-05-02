Market Overview

House Of Saka Cannabis Wines Now Available Across California Via Driven Deliveries
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 02, 2020 9:04am   Comments
Being home to the largest cannabis market in the world, and with a population of 39 million people, California is a key state for any cannabis brand to master. Having products available in as many dispensaries as possible was always top priority for companies.

Due to shelter-in-place orders, that notion has changed drastically. Now, it’s all about delivery services.

This is why House of Saka, a company that produces alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages made from select vineyards within the iconic Napa Valley, announced this week a partnership with Driven Deliveries Inc (OTC: DRVD) to deliver its products to the doorsteps of 92% of California, including San Diego, Los Angeles, San Jose, Orange County, Palm Springs, Santa Barbara, Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Sonoma and Napa Valley. 

“One of our goals is to be a product that will act as a bridge for non-cannabis consumers. With the familiarity of a wine beverage, and the low-dose of the THC for a comfortable and enjoyable experience, we believe our product can help introduce cannabis to a whole new market,” said Cynthia Salarizadeh, founder and president of House of Saka.

“The ability to provide a shopping experience that is convenient and private has always been the most attractive feature to the delivery platform model,” said CEO Tracey Mason. “It has been a priority of ours since the beginning, but under the current circumstances it has moved to the top priority.”

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

cannabis industry California

