Helix BioTrack, Hypur Partner To Improve Cannabis Delivery And Payments

Helix Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) and Hypur Inc. are teaming up to enhance each other’s customer network capacities and services.

The two parties agreed to work on the networks’ operational logistics and financial capability, according to a Thursday press release.

The partnership is expected to result in helping cannabis businesses remaining competitive and compliant during coronavirus pandemic, by adapting their retail services and offering curbside pickup and delivery.

The deal binds Hypur, a provider of payment and banking technology for the cannabis market, to back up Helix BioTrack’s cannabis retailer network by providing digital payment products and services.

“We continue to build upon our network of partners to provide the cannabis industry with high-caliber technology tools and resources to help businesses thrive,” said Hypur CRO Tyler Beuerlein in a statement.

Helix Technologies is a company providing cannabis and hemp industries with operating services platform for mitigating risk. It's utilizing its BioTrack server to serve around 2,200 customers in 38 states and seven countries.

It provides its services to around 600 U.S. costumers and is engaged in more than 25 partnerships with financial institutions countrywide.

“We are excited to be partnering with Hypur, a company that shares our vision to provide critical infrastructure, in this case, payments, to the extensive base of customers we serve,” Helix BioTrack COO Moe Afaneh pointed out.

Hypur’s technology providing contactless payments for purchases became essential in the time of the COVID-19 outbreak when the cannabis industry is witnessing a surge in consumer sales. Helix BioTrack team is dedicated to employing this technology to provide its customers with the best service, Afaneh added.

Last month, Hypur inked partnerships with two other entities — Salal Credit Union and cannabis company Caliva.

Photo courtesy of Hypur