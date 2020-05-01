4 Weed Apps To Check Out During The Quarantine

By The Fresh Toast's Maria Loreto, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Marijuana is a developing sector for apps, with just few of them having staying power. Here are several you should know about.

In the span of a just a short couple of years, marijuana apps have taken off, with many startups hitting it out of the park with great ideas only to lose steam a couple of months later. Tackling social media hubs to generate connections with dispensaries in your state, these apps are meant to provide content for all sorts of cannabis enthusiasts.

Apps are some of the easiest and most convenient ways of obtaining information, getting to know more like minded people and nurturing your hobbies. Hare are 4 weed apps you should check out:

Potbot

Photo by Westend61/Getty Images

Potbot is a great app for medical cannabis newcomers. The app provides you with a personalized cannabis recommendation based on your ailments, experience with marijuana, and more. Once you input your information, PotBot will provide you with an ideal cannabinoid level, showing you popular strains that have this.

High There!

High There! Started off as a dating app for smokers, and later expanded into more. The app now describes itself as a social media hub for anyone who’s interested in cannabis, providing a straightforward way of obtaining marijuana resources, a place to talk weed and to connect with others.

Releaf

Photo by filo/Getty Images

This app encourages all sorts of users to track their progress with marijuana and CBD, sharing this data with doctors and cannabis researchers in order to expand on our cannabis knowledge. The more you use the app, the better equipped it is to provide recommendations and to highlight trends you’ve experienced while documenting data on the app.

Grow with Jane

This app was designed for cannabis home growers, allowing you to track your activity, take photos of your crops and monitor their development, all conducted in a private manner. The app provides you with reminders to water and monitor crops and with different virtual tools that will increase your odds of success.

Photo by Retha Ferguson via Pexels

