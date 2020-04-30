New Cannabis Products: DNA Genetics x Copperstate Farms, A Skincare Collection, And ALTWELL x Karena Dawn

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

DNA Genetics’ New Brand

DNA Genetics launched a line of products in the U.S., starting with the Arizona market. The company has teamed up with Copperstate Farms to provide Arizona medical patients with quality cannabis products and access to a wide variety of DNA Genetics cannabis strains.

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of patients and employees. We are grateful and proud to provide Arizona with fire DNA strains during this crisis,” said Rezwan Khan, VP of Global Corporate Development at DNA Genetics. “DNA and our partners comply with strict social-distancing guidelines to ensure patients receive their medicine in a safe and responsible manner. This is a time when some people need access to cannabis more than ever.”

WLDKAT’s Skincare Collection launched its skincare collection, including vegan, cruelty-free and clean formulas blended with active botanicals and broad-spectrum CBD. WLDKAT uses broad-spectrum CBD in its products, never stripped, carrying over one hundred cannabinoids found naturally in the cannabis plant.

The collection includes the following:

Coconut Water + Noni Fruit Electrolyte Spray

PH Balanced Patchouli + Cherimoya Gel Cleanser

Mushroom + Moss Gel Cream

Ginger + Kombucha Skin Tonic

CEO and founder Amy Zunzunegui told Benzinga, “From day one, we set out to create a brand with products that felt different compared to what was already available in the skincare and CBD space. I think we live in a time where customers understand that high quality skincare doesn’t have to come in a plain white box.

“We are all slightly weird, silly, and imperfect, so we created a brand that speaks to that side of each of us. WLDKAT doesn’t feel like any other brand because we are not interested in fitting in. I wanted WLDKAT to have a ton of personality and a strong set of values as well. We created clean, vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable products that work, and give consumers an experience that feels fresh and fun. If we can deliver products that do what they say they are going to do, and bring a smile to our customers’ faces, then I say mission accomplished.”

ALTWELL x Karena Dawn

ALTWELL, a newly launched brand of CBD infused consumables, has announced a collaboration with healthy lifestyle expert Karena Dawn, co-founder of Tone it Up.

Each party comes to the table with the passion to bring optimal wellness to consumers, in this case through the use of CBD. Karena Dawn’s wellness platform, marked by the balance of both physical and mental health, supports the brand’s mission to provide consumers with options that are honest, simple and trustworthy. ALTWELL’s diverse product line allows for unique individual selection, in form, flavor and dose. Balance, Sleep and Nourish describe the functional focus areas for the initial launch.

“The quest for overall health in body and mind is a journey, one that we believe is well supported by CBD, “ said Amy McDonald, CEO and president of ALTWELL. “We are thrilled to partner with Karena Dawn as we have long admired her, the community she has built, and her trusted expertise in wellness.”

Dawn "authentic approach" is fully aligned with what ALTWELL stands for, McDonald explained: "Her specific passion for mental health further supports the brand’s purpose to bring calm and balance to our daily lives."

