Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Friends In Weed' Looks To Help Budtenders And Local Restaurants Amid COVID-19
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2020 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
'Friends In Weed' Looks To Help Budtenders And Local Restaurants Amid COVID-19

Friends in Weed (FIW) is a cannabis industry organization founded by four companies — Veritas, Olio, Cookies, and 1906 — to show gratitude to Colorado cannabis workers, while supporting local restaurants.

FIW started as a business-to-business donation vehicle, where wholesalers help the dispensaries that they sell to. It quickly evolved as a result of the overwhelming number of requests from consumers to help as well.

By gathering donations, FIW is able to buy gift cards from local Colorado restaurants that are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and hand them out as tips to budtenders working during this crisis.

“When COVID-19 hit and cannabis was deemed essential, we knew we had to do something to show our appreciation for the budtenders and other cannabis workers who put their lives on the line to enable access to cannabis for people who need it during this time,” said 1906 Founder and CEO Peter Barsoom. “With my partners and colleagues around Colorado, we were able to quickly develop an initiative that gives back to cannabis essential workers while also supporting local area restaurants who were hardest hit by the pandemic and have already facilitated over $35,000 in donations.”

Rep. Alex Valdez (D-Denver) added that cannabis has been deemed essential in the state of Colorado for patients and customers during the coronavirus crisis.

"What’s notable about the Friends In Weed program is it is an illustration of how the cannabis industry has become an essential part of our local communities,” Valdez said. “Our hard work to create a safe and regulated industry is clearly paying off. We applaud the work that Friends in Weed is doing to support essential workers in the cannabis, hospitality and food service industries. And we are grateful to the participants, not only for staying open and operational during this time, but also for finding creative business solutions to support our constituents who are most in need.” 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 1906 ColoradoCannabis Government News Restaurants Markets General

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.01
-0.41
- 3.3%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.66
-0.1522
- 3.17%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.69
-0.18
- 2.03%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$290.63
-2.52
- 0.86%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all