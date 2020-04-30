Market Overview

Cansortium Sells Non-Core Puerto Rico Assets, Continues Focus On Florida Market
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2020 2:25pm   Comments
Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) continued its recent slate of news activity with the finalization of its sale of non-core operations in Puerto Rico to PRICH Biotech Corp.

The deal has already received approval from the needed regulatory authorities.

What Happened
Per the agreement’s terms and conditions, PRICH acquired Cansortium’s Puerto Rico-based operational assets, including licenses and liabilities.

The deal is for a reported $670,000 in cash.

An additional royalty was agreed upon, which sees Cansortium receiving an undisclosed percentage of Fluent-branded products from the date on the sale's completion onwards. 

Why It Matters

Cansortium Executive Chairman of the Board, Neal Hochberg, said the sale aligns with company goals to see value generated from non-core assets.

Additionally, Hochberg said the company continues to prioritize allocating funds for growth in the Florida market, where the it operates 20 Fluent-branded dispensaries. On April 22, Cansortium opened its latest Florida dispensary in East Orlando.

The brand maintains a presence in the Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas markets as well.

In other Cansortium news, the company elected to exercise temporary coronavirus filing exemptions to delay the filing of the company's fourth quarter and calendar year 2019 financial reports.

Posted-In: Cansortium Inc. PRICH Biotech CorpCannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Small Business Markets

