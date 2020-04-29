Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 29, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 5:39pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed up 26.5% at $1.18
  • Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares closed up 20.67% at $0.38
  • Zelira Therapeutics (OTC: ZLDAF) shares closed up 17.91% at $0.03
  • 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) shares closed up 15.31% at $0.15
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares closed up 12.82% at $0.88
  • C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) shares closed up 12.53% at $0.36
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares closed up 12.53% at $75.37
  • Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC: HERTF) shares closed up 11.81% at $0.12
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed up 9.24% at $0.95

Losers

  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares closed down 10.9% at $2.58
  • Driven Deliveries (OTC: DRVD) shares closed down 6.25% at $0.90
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed down 6.03% at $0.30
  • CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares closed down 5.45% at $2.08
  • Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) shares closed down 4.05% at $0.33
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares closed down 3.95% at $3.16

Auxly Signs $25M Financing Deal
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 28, 2020
ESPAÑOL • Noticias del Día: Por qué Subieron las Acciones de Cannabis, Brasil, Líbano, ATAI, MindMed, Herb Pickup, y Más
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 27, 2020
Cannabis Companies Postpone Earnings Releases Due To Coronavirus
Why Tilray, Curaleaf, Canopy Growth And Other Cannabis Stocks Are Rallying Today
