Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 29, 2020
Gainers
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed up 26.5% at $1.18
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares closed up 20.67% at $0.38
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC: ZLDAF) shares closed up 17.91% at $0.03
- 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) shares closed up 15.31% at $0.15
- Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares closed up 12.82% at $0.88
- C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) shares closed up 12.53% at $0.36
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares closed up 12.53% at $75.37
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC: HERTF) shares closed up 11.81% at $0.12
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed up 9.24% at $0.95
Losers
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares closed down 10.9% at $2.58
- Driven Deliveries (OTC: DRVD) shares closed down 6.25% at $0.90
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed down 6.03% at $0.30
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares closed down 5.45% at $2.08
- Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) shares closed down 4.05% at $0.33
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares closed down 3.95% at $3.16
