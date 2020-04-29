Benzinga Unveils 2020 Virtual Events Calendar

Market Overview

Benzinga Events  
 
April 29, 2020 2:27pm   Comments
DETROIT, Apr. 29, 2020 -- Since the breakout of COVID-19, Benzinga has shifted its live events to a virtual platform in order to continue bringing important content to their constituents and keep the industry connected.

Benzinga held its first virtual events this past month: Benzinga Options Boot Camp & Virtual Deal Room.

The Benzinga Options Boot Camp featured a line-up of options trading experts who were willing to share their winning strategies with online viewers. At this new event, attendees learned how to crush trades and dominate the market from the comfort of their own home. 

At the Virtual Deal Room, a cannabis investor-focused event, 5 cannabis companies were paired with investors looking to place capital. Being the first of many, this event provides a platform for emerging cannabis companies to share their mission and connect with investors.

The Best Is Still To Come

In the upcoming weeks, Benzinga will launch a new online event series called Cannabis Hour, while also transitioning the Cannabis Capital Conference, which was slated for Toronto in early June, to an online platform.

Cannabis Hour is a bi-weekly {online} show that will focus on the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. Viewers will have a front-row seat with Benzinga’s hosts and various high-profile industry leaders as they discuss a range of topics related to the fast-changing world of cannabis.

The new Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference will continue to feature presentations from the top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space and is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. Past Cannabis Capital Conferences have included companies like Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: TCNNF), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT), Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), and iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTCQX: ITHUF), among many others. 

2020 Event Calendar 

May 7 - Cannabis Hour
May 21 - Cannabis Hour
May 15 - Virtual Deal Room 
May 29 - Benzinga Boot Camp

June 1st - Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference
June 4 - Cannabis Hour 
June 18 - Cannabis Hour
June  19 - Benzinga Boot Camp
June 23 - Virtual Deal Room

July 2 - Cannabis Hour
July 16 - Cannabis Hour
July 17 - Benzinga Boot Camp

August 6 - Cannabis Hour 
August 18th - Detroit Cannabis Capital Conference - Live pending CDC recommendations
August 20 - Cannabis Hour 
August 21 - Benzinga Boot Camp

Sept. 3 - Cannabis Hour
Sept. 10 - Virtual Deal Room 
Sept. 17 - Cannabis Hour 
Sept. 18 - Benzinga Boot Camp 
Sept. 29-30 - Chicago Cannabis Capital Conference - Live pending CDC recommendations

Oct. 1 - Cannabis Hour 
Oct. 8 - Virtual Deal Room
Oct. 22 - Cannabis Hour 
Oct. 23 - Benzinga Boot Camp 

November 5 - Cannabis Hour
Nov. 10 - Benzinga’s Fintech Awards 
Nov. 19 - Cannabis Hour  
November 21 - Benzinga Boot Camp 

Dec. 3 - Cannabis Hour 
Dec. 17 - Cannabis Hour 
Dec. 18 - Benzinga Boot Camp 

To learn more about Benzinga’s upcoming virtual events, click here
 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

