Benzinga's Javier Hasse To Discuss Cannabis Live On Brazil's Folha TV

Wednesday, April 29, at 4:00 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. Brasilia and Buenos Aires time, Javier Hasse, managing director at Benzinga Cannabis, and co-founder and CEO of El Planteo, will be interviewed live on TV Folha. The channel belongs to Folha de Sao Paulo, one of the largest media outlets in Brazil, published of one of the top two newspapers by circulation in that country.

The media outlet organized four panels spread over two days, each made up of various specialists. Each one will cover a specific aspect of the cannabis theme.

Wednesday's schedule will include a “Health and Business” panel, in which Hasse will participate alongsie José Bacellar, founder and CEO of VerdeMed, a Canadian cannabis company; and Dr. Paula Dell’Stella, one of the first Brazilian women to prescribe medical cannabis.

The second panel on regulation will be made up of Paulo Teixeira, Senator Mara Gabrilli, and lawyers Rodrigo Mesquita and Cristiane Taddeo.

Interested parties can tune into the broadcast on TV Folha's YouTube channel starting at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Also tune in next week to catch Benzinga’s Patrick Lane discussing investments and capital markets with George Waschmman and José Bacellar.

Find more information about the event in the column, Cannabis Inc., by Valeria França, in Folha de S. Paulo.

“The fact that a medium of the reach and relevance of Folha de Sao Paulo decides to organize a panel on cannabis to broadcast live on Folha TV shows the level at which cannabis has really become mainstream. It is a pride to participate in an event of this magnitude, ” said Hasse.

Bacellar added, “Brazil is on the verge of a major market change: Congress will vote and pass legislation regulating growth, extraction, distribution, commercializations and exports of Medicinal Cannabis, including both CBD and THC products.”

This article originally appeared on El Planteo.

Images via Folha.