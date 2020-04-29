Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Auxly Signs $25M Financing Deal
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
Auxly Signs $25M Financing Deal

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX:CBWTF) has obtained $25 million in financing after entering into an agreement with an undisclosed institutional investor.

The Toronto-based company plans to use net proceeds to boost the introduction of so-called cannabis 2.0 products by adding capacity and increasing automation via its subsidiary Dosecann.

Earlier this month, Dosecann — a Canadian developer and manufacturer of innovative cannabis products — signed a three-year supply agreement with an online medical cannabis platform, Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart, making its products available to Canadian users.

“Auxly’s focus on ‘Cannabis 2.0’ and our ability to execute on delivering a compelling portfolio of branded cannabis products that resonate with and delight their chosen consumer segments has attracted significant investment interest, even in a difficult market and during a time of general uncertainty,” Auxly CEO Hugo Alves said in a statement.

Pursuant to the terms of the deal, the convertible debentures will be issued in tranches when sought by the company, starting with an initial tranche of $1.25 million.

With an expiration date of 24 months from the time they are issued, debentures bear interest at a rate of 7.5% per annum payable every six months, on June 30 and Dec. 31.

Related Links:

Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market

Analyst Dives Into Cannabis 2.0, Says There Are Fewer Suppliers And A More Concentrated Market

Photo courtesy of Auxly

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBWTF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 28, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 27, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 21, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 20, 2020
The Week In Cannabis: Aurora And Canopy's Bad News, Charitable Initiatives During A Pandemic, And Big Capital Raises
Auxly Subsidiary Dosecann Partners With Medical Cannabis By Shoppers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis 2.0 cannabis industryCannabis News Financing

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$293.00
7.31
+ 2.56%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.87
0.1791
+ 2.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.82
0.0905
+ 1.91%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.47
0.21
+ 1.71%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all