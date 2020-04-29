Market Overview

Leafwire Announces Cannabis Recruiting And Job Placement Partnership With FlowerHire
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2020 12:07pm   Comments
Cannabis industry network Leafwire just announced a partnership with FlowerHire, under which the latter will become its exclusive recruiting and job placement partner.

The relationship allows for Leafwire to combine its business network of 30,000 cannabis professionals, representing 13,000 companies, with FlowerHire's multiple years of expertise in cannabis recruiting.

"Combining the scale of Leafwire's member base with the recruiting experience that FlowerHire brings should be a win/win for the cannabis industry as a whole," Leafwire CEO Peter Vogel said.

To help the industry and companies still looking to hire during the pandemic, Flowerhire is offering 30% off all placement fees for the rest of second quarter. You can email leafwire@flowerhire.com for more info.

Posted-In: FlowerHire LeafwireCannabis News Markets

