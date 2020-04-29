Leafwire Announces Cannabis Recruiting And Job Placement Partnership With FlowerHire

Cannabis industry network Leafwire just announced a partnership with FlowerHire, under which the latter will become its exclusive recruiting and job placement partner.

The relationship allows for Leafwire to combine its business network of 30,000 cannabis professionals, representing 13,000 companies, with FlowerHire's multiple years of expertise in cannabis recruiting.

"Combining the scale of Leafwire's member base with the recruiting experience that FlowerHire brings should be a win/win for the cannabis industry as a whole," Leafwire CEO Peter Vogel said.

To help the industry and companies still looking to hire during the pandemic, Flowerhire is offering 30% off all placement fees for the rest of second quarter. You can email leafwire@flowerhire.com for more info.

See Also:

Psychedelics Company Orthogonal Thinker Closes $6M Seed Round

Terrascend Appoints Keith Stauffer As CFO