Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bruce Linton Joins $5M Funding Round For CBD Startup Omura
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
Bruce Linton Joins $5M Funding Round For CBD Startup Omura

Former Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) CEO and founder, Bruce Linton, is now backing Omura.

The cannabis entrepreneur took part in Omura’s latest fundraising event, which ensured the startup a total of $5 million. As part of the agreement, Linton will join the technology platform as a strategic advisor.

“I enjoy working with the Omura team," Linton said in a press release. "They have deep design and technology expertise in heat-not-burn technology.”

Omura plans to invest the acquired capital in the development of its heat-not-burn system, which is designed to make consumption of whole flower cannabis and hemp CBD more available and convenient to its users.

“Bringing our advanced heat-not-burn whole flower technology platform and brands to markets around the world is our objective,” Omura CEO Mike Simpson said. He emphasized their current goal is to cover the North American net of users.

Omura’s team is relying on having Linton in their ranks, hoping he will strengthen their position in the global cannabis industry.

Back in January, Omura introduced to California customers six premium flower brands, intending to expand its offer to Canada. 

The brand teamed up with Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) - a supplier of vaporization products and accessories – to reach its customers countrywide.

Utilizing tobacco industry expertise, Omura brings a clean and smoke-free experience in disposable sticks. Devices and flower sticks are available online as well.

Related Links:

Bruce Linton's 2020 Vision: Free CBD, Cannabis Opportunities In Europe, Legal Psychedelics

Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says 'I'm Cheering For Entrepreneurs'

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNLN)

96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
ESPAÑOL • Noticias del Día: Por qué Subieron las Acciones de Cannabis, Brasil, Líbano, ATAI, MindMed, Herb Pickup, y Más
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 27, 2020
72 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Why Tilray, Curaleaf, Canopy Growth And Other Cannabis Stocks Are Rallying Today
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April, 24. 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bruce Linton OmuraCannabis News Financing Startups Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.79
-0.0835
- 1.71%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.70
-0.08
- 0.91%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.36
-0.03
- 0.24%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$287.36
0.26
+ 0.09%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all