Bruce Linton Joins $5M Funding Round For CBD Startup Omura

Former Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) CEO and founder, Bruce Linton, is now backing Omura.

The cannabis entrepreneur took part in Omura’s latest fundraising event, which ensured the startup a total of $5 million. As part of the agreement, Linton will join the technology platform as a strategic advisor.

“I enjoy working with the Omura team," Linton said in a press release. "They have deep design and technology expertise in heat-not-burn technology.”

Omura plans to invest the acquired capital in the development of its heat-not-burn system, which is designed to make consumption of whole flower cannabis and hemp CBD more available and convenient to its users.

“Bringing our advanced heat-not-burn whole flower technology platform and brands to markets around the world is our objective,” Omura CEO Mike Simpson said. He emphasized their current goal is to cover the North American net of users.

Omura’s team is relying on having Linton in their ranks, hoping he will strengthen their position in the global cannabis industry.

Back in January, Omura introduced to California customers six premium flower brands, intending to expand its offer to Canada.

The brand teamed up with Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) - a supplier of vaporization products and accessories – to reach its customers countrywide.

Utilizing tobacco industry expertise, Omura brings a clean and smoke-free experience in disposable sticks. Devices and flower sticks are available online as well.

