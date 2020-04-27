Terrascend Appoints Keith Stauffer As CFO

On Friday, North American cannabis operator Terrascend Corp (OTC: TRSSF) announced the appointment of Keith Stauffer as Chief Financial Officer. He will be based in New York City and is expected to start serving as CFO on April 27, subject to CSE approval.

Stauffer has more than 25 years of experience as a business executive, holding various senior finance and leadership roles across multiple industries. Before joining TerrAscend, Stauffer was senior vice president of finance and CFO of the Global Consumer Beauty Division at Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY). He led a global finance team, and partnered with division leadership and the Coty executive team to formulate and drive a business turnaround.

“Keith brings tremendous talent, experience, and insight to TerrAscend with proven financial and strategic leadership in rapid growth environments. I am very excited to welcome Keith to the executive leadership team and am confident that the combination of his past experience and strong financial rigor will be incredibly valuable as we continue to execute on our U.S. market expansion,” Jason Ackerman, CEO and executive chairman of TerrAscend, told Benzinga.

