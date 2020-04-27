Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics industry news stories for the week of April 20th – 26th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Scientists Uncover New Way of Making Psilocybin Using This Common Kitchen Ingredient

Danish Researchers Identified a New Way of Producing Psilocybin Using an Ingredient Commonly Used By Bakers and Alcohol Makers, Yeast!

The team from DTU Biosustain found that a common species of yeast may be able to act as a host for Psilocybin through a process called ‘Rational Metabolic Engineering.’ The new yeast-based method could be a much more cost-efficient option compared to the traditional process of removing the Psychedelic compound from Magic Mushrooms.

9. U.S. Lawmakers Pitch House Bill to Offer COVID-19 Relief to Cannabis Companies

State-Legal Pot Firms and Most Ancillary Businesses Are Shut Out of Current Relief Programs Because of Strict SBA Policies

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation that would enable state-legal marijuana companies to qualify for U.S. Small Business Administration coronavirus relief programs, a stand-alone bill that could face an uphill battle in the current economic climate.

8. New Research Shows Psilocybin May Have Long-Lasting Positive Effects on the Brain

Johns Hopkins University Found That the Positive Effect Psilocybin Has on the Brain May Last Much Longer Than Previously Thought

The Johns Hopkins study found that a single high dose of Psilocybin administered to properly screened patients in a controlled setting can have a positive effect on healthy individuals long after leaving a person’s system.

7. California Offers Marijuana Firms Tax-Related Help to Cope with COVID-19 Fallout

The Assistance – a Mix of Extensions, Relief and Deferrals – is a Lifeline That Can Allow Many Cannabis Companies to Maintain Operations and Meet Payroll

California’s struggling cannabis industry, beset with high compliance costs and taxation, is in line to benefit from new state guidelines enacted to help businesses survive the global Coronavirus pandemic.

6. MindMed’s New Psychedelics Invention Could Make ‘Bad Trips’ a Thing of the Past

MindMed Has Developed New Technology That Could Help Shorten or Stop an Unwanted LSD Trip

MindMed (OTC: MMEDF) announced that it has discovered a new technology that the company says could help shorten or even stop the effects of an undesired LSD trip. MindMed’s ‘LSD Neutralizer’ could help the industry reduce the stigma and fear associated with Psychedelics By eliminating ‘Bad Trip’ experiences.

5. Top New York Lawmaker Wants to Pass Marijuana Legalization This Year Despite Coronavirus

Lawmakers and Reform Advocates Had Hoped That Legalization Could Be Accomplished Through the Annual Budget, But it Didn’t Happen

A top New York lawmaker is still hoping to get marijuana legalization passed this year despite challenges presented by the Coronavirus outbreak.

4. Champignon Brands Secures Long-Term Supply of Psilocybin Under DEA Schedule 1 License

Champignon’s Lead Investigator and Research Partner, Dr. Michael Hoffer Secured the Psilocybin Supply Under DEA Schedule 1 License

Champignon Brands (OTC: SHRMF) announced it obtained a long-term supply of Psilocybin for the company’s ongoing TBI/PTSD-focused preclinical studies taking place at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine. Champignon’s new Psilocybin source is the same organization that supplied the Psychedelics research studies and trials at Johns Hopkins and Yale University.

3. The Cannabis Industry Could Get a Big Boost in the Next Stimulus Bill

Left Out of the CARES Act and in Dire Need of Cash, Cannabis Firms Need Some Assistance this Year

Until now, the cannabis industry has been overlooked in regards to financial assistance. However, that could change as Democrats try to get help for cannabis companies. And if they succeed, it would help make Pot Stocks safer buys.

2. U.S. Cannabis CEOs Say Coronavirus Crisis Will Speed Up Legalization

Top U.S. Cannabis CEOs Say the Chances of Federal Legalization Will Dramatically Increase in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

The leaders of U.S. based multi-state operators (MSOs) Cresco Labs (OTCQX: CRLBF), Curaleaf (OTCQX: CURLF), and Green Thumb (OTCQX: GTBIF) discussed the current state of the cannabis industry ahead of the 4/20 marijuana holiday.

1. 5 Reasons to Get Your Portfolio High on Psychedelic Medicine

Strict Regulations Have Prevented Wannabe Firms From Jumping on the Bandwagon and Oversaturating the Market

The federal government of both the U.S. and Canada have green-lit the burgeoning Psychedelics industry while also placing extremely high barriers to entry. Investors looking to get involved in the world of Psychedelic Medicine should take a close look at the two companies leading the emerging sector forward.

Photo by Khoa Tran on Unsplash