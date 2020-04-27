Why Tilray, Canopy Growth And Other Cannabis Stocks Are Rallying Today

Big cannabis stocks are rallying on Monday, with many posting double-digits gains.

So what’s going on?

Alan Brochstein, author of the 420 Investor and founder of New Cannabis Ventures, said the move "seems driven by Canadian LPs, and some of that may be short-covering."

If what we're seeing is short covering, he said the move is broad and spans across the market, as volumes are showing considerable upticks.

"I would note that small-caps in the U.S. are breaking to recent highs, and perhaps there is in general a stronger appetite for risk by investors," Brochstein told Benzinga.

Among the top gainers at time of writing:

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) up 23%

(NASDAQ: GNLN) up 23% Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF) up 19%

(OTC: ACRGF) up 19% Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) up 12.8%

(OTC: MMNFF) up 12.8% Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) up 12.4%

(NASDAQ: TLRY) up 12.4% Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) up 10%

(NYSE: CGC) up 10% Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) up 10.9%

(NYSE: HEXO) up 10.9% Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) up 8.2%

(NYSE: APHA) up 8.2% Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) up 6.7%

(NASDAQ: CRON) up 6.7% Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) up 6.7%

(OTC: CURLF) up 6.7% Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) up 6%

This price actio is also giving a boost to cannabis ETFs:

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) up 4.75%.

(NYSE: MJ) up 4.75%. The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO) up 4.74%.

(NYSE: YOLO) up 4.74%. The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) up 5.38%.

(NYSE: THCX) up 5.38%. The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS) up 5.44%.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.