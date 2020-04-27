Zen Leaf Buchanan Starts Recreational Cannabis Sales

Zen Leaf last week announced that its Buchanan, Michigan dispensary location will start adult-use marijuana sales.

At the moment the retail store is only making pickup transactions, and the delivery service is expected to begin shortly.

“Our mission at Zen Leaf is to promote wellness and elevate quality of life for every person that entrusts us by way of choosing us," said Zen Leaf General Manager Lincoln Rose. "Whether you visit with doctor’s orders or on your own volition, we see a neighbor, a member of our community, and we want to be of service. The best way we know how, is through our extensive knowledge of [marijuana]."

Of the eight Zen Leaf's active locations, Buchanan is the second to endeavor recreational cannabis sales.

“We view this as a privilege, for our team to serve the people of Michigan,” Rose continued, citing the "positive impact" that medical cannabis can have on a person’s overall wellness.

"We’re proud of our collective experience, operating here in Buchanan for the last year, and believe that it will add value to our customers on the adult-use side," Rose added.

Medical patients will remain the top priority. However, all products are attached to the same standard of regulatory testing and quality control.

Clients from outside the state of Michigan are allowed to purchase cannabis at Zen Leaf Buchanan, following state law.