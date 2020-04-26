CBD Companies Receive FDA Warnings For Promoting Unauthorized Products

The Food and Drug Administration continues to fight companies that sell unauthorized CBD products in ways that breach the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA).

On Thursday, the FDA issued warning letters to two companies for that reason.

One of the main problems is the marketing of CBD products, with which companies claim they can help with various medical issues, such as opioid addicition.

"The opioid crisis continues to be a serious problem in the United States, and we will continue to crack down on companies that attempt to benefit from selling products with unfounded treatment claims," FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy said in a statement. "CBD has not been shown to treat opioid addiction.”

The FDA sent two letters of warning to Washington-based BIOTA Biosciences, LLC, and New Hampshire-based Homero Corp DBA Natures CBD Oil Distribution.

BIOTA was marketing and delivering injectable CBD products and injectable curcumin products, claiming they help with various serious illnesses and that they can be used as an alternative to opioids, according to the FDA.

Homero was also marketing and distributing CBD products for helping treat opioid addiction and other serious conditions.

The FDA said that aside from GW Pharma's (OTC: GWPH) Epidiolex oral solution for the treatment of rare, severe types of epilepsy, no other CBD drug has been approved.

The agency said it plans to continue with public education on the matter, pointing out that these products haven’t been appropriately and completely investigated regarding their safety and usefulness.

The two companies have a deadline of 15 working days to respond to the FDA revealing how they plan to correct the violations.