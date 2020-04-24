Market Overview

Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 24, 2020 10:45am   Comments
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1, 2019. 

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of April 13-17 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of April 12-18. Here are the results:

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • BC Technology, LLC, Grower Class C
  • BC Extracts, LLC, Processor
  • TIZB, LLC, Grower Class B
  • Quality Cannabis Farms, LLC, Grower Class C (3)
  • TJ Lab Investments, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
  • BDE Warren, LLC, Grower Class C (3), Processor, Provisioning Center
  • MJA Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor
  • Red Elm, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Sunrise Forest, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Rusch Business Ventures, LLC, Grower Class A
  • High Society Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Green Harvest Farms Michigan, LLC, Grower Class A
  • Heavenly Harvest Cultivators, Inc., Grower Class B
  • Creative Cultivators, LLC, Grower Class B
  • Riverside Grow, LLC, Grower Class A
  • Adrian Elite Cultivation, LLC, Grower Class C (2), Processor
  • BR Laboratory of Chesaning, LLC, Processor

Prequalifications Denied

  • Tyson Labs, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility

Licensure Approved

  • Ottawa Innovations, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000479
  • Cedjo Services, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000415
  • Kenai Red Group, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000410
  • Wayne Wellness, Inc, Provisioning Center, PC-000449
  • Michigan's Finest MMD, Inc, Provisioning Center, PC-000115

Amendments

  • FPAW Michigan, LLC, ERG-001418

Renewal Approved

  • CRG Buds, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000050
  • 989 Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000199
  • 759 East Pinconning, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000263
  • Pistolesi, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000260
  • Jabbs, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000225
  • Jartnick Consulting, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000024

Adult-Use Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • Frostiez Farm, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor
  • Huron View, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • Seven Point Dispensing of Michigan LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Licensure Approved

  • DJR Michigan Properties LLC, Marihuana Retailer, High Level Health, AU-R-000209
  • TAS Asset Holdings, LLC, Marihuana Processor, Noble Road Company, AU-P-000120
  • 3389 S. HURON LLC, Marihuana Retailer, 3389 S. HURON, LLC, AU-R-000181
  • TheCalmic LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, TheCalmic LLC, AU-G-C-00015
  • Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Pincanna, AU-G-C-000152
  • Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Marihuana Processor, Pincanna, AU-P-000119
  • Center Creek, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Mitten Canna Co., AU-G-C-000139
  • MI SECURE DELIVERY, LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter, MI SECURE DELIVERY, LLC, AU-ST-000111
  • North Coast Collective, Marihuana Retailer, North Coast Provisions, AU-R-000222
  • Roberta King, Marihuana Event Organizer, Roberta King, AU-MEO-000116

