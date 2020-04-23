Green Rush Podcast: The Founders Of The Garden Society On Growing A Place For Women In Cannabis

Karli Warner and Erin Gore the dynamic duo behind Garden Society, the popular female-focused edibles brand in California, are this week’s guests on The Green Rush. The Garden Society is an organization that was founded by women for women and together they have created quality infused confections and sun-grown flower pre-rolls made from responsibly sourced, sustainable ingredients.

Anne was flying solo for this conversation with Karli and Erin as they discuss the origins of their brand and products, the leadership role they are taking in making sure that women have an equal opportunity in the cannabis space and how their “Garden Parties” are helping to normalize and educate cannabis for nascent users.

Additionally, this episode was recorded a few weeks back just as the quarantine was getting into full swing – so they also discuss how the COVID-19 crisis has affected their business and impacted their conversations with investors.

Erin Gore, Founder and CEO of Garden Society

Erin Gore is founder and CEO of Garden Society, a California-based, cannabis-focused benefit corporation serving women in search of new, more holistic ways to rejuvenate from the rigors of their daily lives. Erin is an active member of the Northern California cannabis community, and frequently speaks on the topics of cannabis and entrepreneurship. She’s a fearless advocate for women-owned cannabis businesses, and equally dedicated to breaking the stigma and rewriting the script around the plant. With a degree in Chemical and Biological Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Erin is also fluent in the science-based talk of cannabis and production.

Karli Werner, Co-Founder, VP of Marketing & Communications

Karli began her career in the wine industry at a boutique PR agency in Napa, learning the ropes of pitching and building media relationships while also expanding her wine education. Building her repertoire in food and wine, both professionally and personally, she quickly began exploring other aspects brand and event marketing in those fields. As her career progressed she moved to Constellation Brands, the world’s leading wine company, where she learned firsthand the importance of partnerships and cross-brand collaboration to become a top-tier marketer.

