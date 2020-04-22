CBD Can Treat Your Quarantine Body Pains: Here's How

By The Fresh Toast's Maria Loreto, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Long hours spent sitting down in front of a computer can lead to body aches and health issues. Here’s how CBD can help.

People in the U.S. have been following social distancing guidelines for about a month. The more that time passes, the more people get used to quarantine and let go of the strict schedules and habits, leaving room for more hours spent sitting down in front of screens and an off sync sleep schedule. This takes a toll on everyone, even on people who continue to exercise regularly and to eat healthy foods.

An achy body is not a fun thing to deal with. Even in a normal situation, body aches are ailments that are hard to deal with, requiring patience, visits to the massage parlor and even medication if the condition becomes chronic. When in quarantine, you likely don’t have access to these kinds of things, which is why CBD could provide some help.

See Also: Marijuana Edibles: A Better Option Than Smoking Weed During The COVID-19 Pandemic?

Different studies show that CBD is effective when it comes to treating different kinds of pain, whether they’re chronic, due to inflammation or headaches. Most people use CBD topicals to treat these kinds of issues, even if some report success when using ingested oils.

Photo by Pharma Hemp Complex via Unsplash

CBD topical oils and creams can be used to treat localized pain, such as achy joints or muscle strains due to sitting down for long hours, being hunched up in front of your computer or pulling something will trying out a new workout. Some anecdotal evidence also says that applying these oils to the sides of your head can mitigate headaches.

When it comes to chronic pain or the kind of pain that flares up in different areas of your body, you can try ingesting CBD oil, which might also make you feel more relaxed. Pair this with different activities such as muscle stretches, yoga and other medications, and you’ll quickly find relief and a healthy way of spending your hours.

See Also: AOC Says Marijuana Dispensaries Should Stay Open As Long As Liquor Stores Do

Don’t be afraid to try out new products, such as CBD roll ons or CBD massage oils. Do your research and take advantage of the discounts that are appearing throughout April. Look up simple ways to massage your joints and remember to stay active. Once the quarantine is through, you might have picked up a habit that will allow you to lead a more relaxed life and you might have also helped a small business make it out of a tough situation.

Photo by Polina Zimmerman via Pexels