Columbia Care LaunchesVirtual Cannabis Shopping Experience

Columbia Care (CSE: CCHW) (OTC: CCHWF) announced the launch of Virtual Care, a virtual cannabis shopping experience.

Customers can connect with one of Columbia Care’s on-site experts who will virtually accompany them through the dispensary to assist them in the selection of products for pickup or delivery to their home.

In addition to scheduling virtual shopping appointments, the platform allows customers to talk with a state-licensed doctor for real-time registration into the Medical Marijuana Program in 10 minutes, as well as apply for the CNC credit card.

"Virtual Care is the latest Columbia Care innovation designed to deliver exceptional care, convenient access and continuity of service to the communities we serve," said Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita. "Using one, simple to use online portal, customers can access our highly trained team members and receive the same personal in-store experience from the comfort of their homes. This amazing leap forward inconvenience is the first scalable, end-to-end solution in the cannabis space to offer shoppers a seamless online service and we’re proud to be making its debut at a time when our customers need it most."

Virtual Care is available in Southern California through San Diego location and will launch in most of Columbia Care’s 16 operating markets by the end of April.