CannCentral Parent Company Gets Into Gaming
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 2:10pm   Comments
CannCentral Parent Company Gets Into Gaming

The media company behind CannCentral, a publication revolving around cannabis innovation, has launched a website geared toward esports fans.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE:FLYY) has beta-launched ECentralSports.com, a platform for e-gaming, according to a press release.

The new Media Central's digital ''harbor" bringing news, information, and culture is accompanying other company's brands, including NOW Magazine and the newspaper Georgia Straight.

Canncentral.com, which launched last fall, was the company's first original digital platform.

Starting with the audience of 6.5 million Media Central consumers, ECentralSports is entering the gaming market, which has an estimated worth of about $148.8 billion.

The COVID-19 outbreak only accelerated the growth of the gaming industry, demonstrating an increase of 75% in the usage of video games in the U.S. at the time of peak hours, according to AdWeek.

Media Central is aiming to gather an audience of over 100 million readers in North America by producing and securing existing high-quality publications.

"ECentralSports will acquire and scale traffic by leveraging readership from our current high-performing titles, opening up immediate opportunities to monetize the new channel through an integrated editorial, display advertising, affiliate marketing, and omnichannel sponsored content strategy, designed to benefit our advertising partners," said MediaCentral CEO Brian Kalish said in a statement.

The company launched the testing of its new content via publications NOW and Straight, and it's already getting proper feedback. The data obtained show there's a substantial esports fanbase willing to covert to ECentralSports.com when it goes live in May.

Photo courtesy of Media Central

 

Posted-In: CannCentral e-sportsCannabis News Entrepreneurship Tech Media General

